Roger B. Taney’s name removed from historic Pearl Harbor ship in Baltimore

An ongoing national conversation aimed at striking out racism at it roots has prompted the removal of Roger B. Taney’s name from a historic Pearl Harbor warship overseen by Baltimore’s Living Classrooms Foundation.
The former U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Taney, a national historic landmark and the last surviving warship from the attack on Pearl Harbor, serves as a museum for students and the general public interested in the men and women who served aboard. Its namesake, former Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Roger B. Taney, went on to serve as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. On the bench, he famously delivered the majority opinion in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford case, which asserted that free Black people and enslaved persons were not U.S. citizens at the time of the country’s founding and had no pathway to citizenship and no rights.
The foundation’s removal of Taney’s name from the historic warship serves as the latest in a series of corporate gestures meant to signal solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The country’s reckoning on racism has precipitated new laws eradicating some police tactics and divestment from department budgets, debate on the existence of some statues honoring slaveholders and Confederate leaders and hiring initiatives and donations at many companies.
In a Wednesday news release, James Piper Bond, President and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation, said in a statement that the organization was inspired to make the change, calling the court ruling “an abomination” and “great injustice” toward African Americans.
“The national historic landmark we are charged with stewarding should be reflective of our values of equality and opportunity for all,” he said. “We are not erasing history. Nor is it our intention to minimize the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served with honor aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Taney. Our intention is to learn from history and celebrate the legacy of the ship and those who served aboard.”
The ship will, at least for now, be referred to by its hull identification WHEC 37, which stands for High Endurance Cutter, according to the foundation.
The decision has been approved by Living Classrooms Foundation’s board of trustees and their Historic Ships in Baltimore Advisory Board. The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the change by the foundation in coordination with the City of Baltimore, according to the release.
The foundation has served as the steward of the ship since 1994. It recently raised $420,000 to dry dock the ship for critical repairs and preservation. The work will take place at the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay in fall 2020.
In the news release, the organization committed itself to developing educational programming for the public about the Dred Scott decision, how it contributed to the country’s history of racism and the Civil War, and what led to the decision to remove Taney’s name from the ship. It also pledged to resume teaching about the people who served on the ship, as well as Black Americans who enlisted in the Civil War Navy.
The Foundation also runs the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park, which pays homage to Douglass and Myers as well as the fifteen founders of the country’s first black-owned shipyard.