Roger B. Taney’s name removed from historic Pearl Harbor ship in Baltimore

The former U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Taney, a national historic landmark and the last surviving warship from the attack on Pearl Harbor, serves as a museum for students and the general public interested in the men and women who served aboard. Its namesake, former Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Roger B. Taney, went on to serve as Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. On the bench, he famously delivered the majority opinion in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford case, which asserted that free Black people and enslaved persons were not U.S. citizens at the time of the country’s founding and had no pathway to citizenship and no rights.