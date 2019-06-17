Baltimore woman pleads guilty to involvement in 'Lex Luthor' fentanyl ring

A Baltimore woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl with a drug trafficking organization by the name of “Lex Luthor.”

April Wilkes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, particularly fentanyl, on June 7 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, court records show.

Wilkes was one of eight Maryland residents indicted in May on fentanyl distribution charges as federal prosecutors said she participated in a conspiracy to distribute upwards of 400 grams of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid experts say is driving the increase in drug overdoses.

According to the 36-year-old’s plea agreement, Wilkes was part of a group that sold a combination of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl labeled as “Lex Luthor.”

Wilkes supplied street-level dealers with the mixture, the plea agreement reads, as the drug trafficking organization sold its product in Southwest Baltimore.

An attorney for Wilkes did not return a call for comment Monday.

From February 2018 through May 2018, police seized thousands of dollars in cash and drugs linked to the defendant, the plea agreement reads.

Wilkes was also caught in jailhouse calls admitting to her involvement in “Lex Luthor,” the plea agreement reads.

In one recorded phone call June 25, Wilkes called herself “the plug” — someone who has connections to obtain something valuable and difficult to find — before saying, “I shouldn’t have said that on the phone.”

In a call June 30, Wilkes told a co-conspirator, “Yo I be getting hella sales comin through the door though. One lady just hollered at me just now saying I know you from Lex Luther,” the plea agreement states.

Wilkes is set to be sentenced Sept. 6.

Seven other “Lex Luthor” defendants — Raheem Benjamin, 26, Tyrone Gholston, 39, Joshua Johnson, 28, Ellison McCrea, 28, Raynard Minter, 21, Morranda Phimpisane, 32, and Daryl Hart, 38 — face distribution and drug-related charges.

