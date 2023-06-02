The hidden cost behind the costs: Baltimore paid $6.4M last year for lawyers on police, ADA, pollution cases

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s no secret that Baltimore spends millions of dollars annually on legal settlements.

Following investigation by The Baltimore Sun and a push by the City Council, the agreements the city strikes to settle claims of police misconduct, municipal negligence and other wrongdoing have, in large part, been brought out of the shadows over the last decade. Baltimore’s spending board gives public notice of proposed settlements and reviews such deals in open meetings, and the city has curtailed its use of gag orders that obscured who was getting payouts.

But lurking behind the now-publicized agreements are additional costs that boost the financial impact of litigation on Baltimore taxpayers. That money, which in 2022 represented $300,000 for every $1 million of the $18 million spent on settlements, is paid to private attorneys. Much of it went to defend the city against further claims of police misconduct — cases that have not been settled.

In some instances, the fees pay for private attorneys to represent officers credibly accused or convicted of crimes, like Wayne Jenkins, the leader of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force. Baltimore also pays outside counsel to represent it in complicated lawsuits, like a pending case challenging the city’s accessibility for people with disabilities and another related to its long-troubled wastewater system.

In 2022, Baltimore paid $6.4 million to private attorneys, according to data obtained by The Baltimore Sun via a Public Information Act request. At least two-thirds of that spending was to firms that deal in public safety, including police misconduct cases and fallout from the Gun Trace Task Force.

Joanna Schwartz, a law professor at UCLA who has studied police misconduct litigation, said the legal fees that are layered underneath settlements are often difficult to see, in Baltimore and beyond.

“It can be very difficult to assess these different costs, to even calculate these different costs,” she said. “When you have these outside lawyers, how they litigate cases can turn on what the arrangement is.”

Defense attorneys are paid on an hourly basis, which can create an incentive for private legal counsel to draw out a fight, Schwartz said. Her research has found examples of unnecessarily lengthy cases in Chicago and elsewhere.

“We’ve seen many examples of cases where there is clear misconduct that is being litigated to the hilt instead of the more productive idea of resolving the case and trying to learn from it,” she said.

Baltimore Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the members of Baltimore City Council this week that she approaches litigating versus settling on a case-by-case basis.

“It all depends on the facts,” she said “It all depends on the type of evidence we have. If we feel like it’s going to be a contentious, it is a factor — but it’s not the only factor. And then price point. If we feel we would incur more cost, that is a factor.”

The Sun filed its Public Information Act request in January, asking the city to furnish letters of engagement and legal invoices for outside counsel. That would show hourly rates paid to the 19 firms the city contracted with in 2022 and detail the cases each firm worked on.

However, the city Law Department declined to release that data, arguing it was an “attorney work-product” and protected by attorney-client privilege.

Instead, the Law Department disclosed a list of firms the city paid in 2022 and a sum of the receipts for each. Using court records and news reports, The Sun compiled a list of cases for which top firms represented the city.

The list reveals three of the top five earners — Nathan & Kamionski, Steptoe & Johnson and Baker Donelson — handled police-related work.

The city also spent substantial money — more than $700,000 each — on two other firms, one defending the city against a class-action lawsuit alleging Baltimore’s sidewalks are inaccessible, and another that pursued legal action against the Maryland Department of the Environment following the state takeover of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Still another firm was paid to wage a fight with one of the city’s own elected officials. Epstein Becker & Green, which represented the Baltimore Board of Ethics in a court action filed by Democratic Council President Nick Mosby, was paid $125,479 in 2022. Mosby challenged the board’s ruling that he violated the city’s ethics ordinance by soliciting money for a legal-defense fund. His action was ultimately unsuccessful, but the case took 10 months to resolve.

The law firm that earned the biggest payment from the $6.4 million total was one the city used in an effort to save money by not settling lawsuits. Baltimore paid $2.3 million to Nathan & Kamionski, a Chicago-based practice that specializes in fighting lawsuits stemming from wrongful conviction cases. In defending the Baltimore Police Department, attorneys for the firm have repeatedly called into question evidence that previously won exonerations in criminal court.

In 2021, the firm won the dismissal of a wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by a Baltimore man whose conviction in the killing a 16-year-old girl was overturned. A federal judge ordered the man to pay attorneys’ fees to the city after Nathan & Kamionski presented evidence of a forged document and jailhouse calls purportedly arranging payment for witnesses.

A federal judge ruled in April in a civil case in favor of five former Baltimore officers accused of coercing testimony to secure a murder conviction decades ago. The judge dismissed the claims of Gary Washington, who was exonerated earlier based upon the same evidence. The officers were represented by Nathan & Kamionski.

Court records show the firm was retained by the city on at least five cases in 2022, including the Washington case, when the city’s Significant Litigation Report was released in January. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Still more firms were tapped to defend officers, some of whom remain on the force and others who were convicted of crimes. Baker Donelson was retained in at least 14 cases on the city’s listed on the litigation report, court records show. The Tennessee-based firm, which has a Baltimore office, was paid $515,985 in 2022 and represented officers accused of using excessive force, fabricating charges, failing to provide medical aid and shooting a dog, among other allegations.

Jenkins, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to a racketeering charge related to his Gun Trace Task Force work, was among Baker Donelson’s clients at the city’s expense. Jenkins was one of more than a dozen officers charged and convicted in connection with the unit, which routinely violated people’s rights and stole drugs and money.

Under the city’s contract with the Fraternal Order of Police union, Baltimore is responsible for the costs of the officers’ defense. Baker Donelson represented Jenkins in two cases last year. One filed by Demetric Simon, who Jenkins ran over with his car before planting a BB gun at the scene, was dismissed because the statute of limitations had expired. A second, filed by the family of Elbert Davis Sr., resulted in a $6 million settlement finalized in February. Davis was killed in 2010 when his car was hit by two men fleeing police.

A message left for a representative of Baker Donelson was not returned.

Although Jenkins is no longer a member of the department and is serving time in prison in connection with the corrupt task force, the responsibility to represent him falls on Baltimore because of the provision in the labor contract, Thompson explained.

Furthermore, the city’s attorneys cannot represent both the department and individual officers, specifically those with “adverse” positions to the city, she said.

Schwartz acknowledged the public may be surprised to learn the city foots the bill for such attorneys. Still, she said she’s surprised that individual officers do not get their own counsel more often.

“The claims against the local government are often for failure to train and supervise, etc.,” she said. “Police misconduct is almost certainly the result of systemic failures. I’m surprised it’s not more frequently realized there’s a possibility of a conflict.”

The Gun Trace Task Force cost the city even more money in 2022 in the form of a 515-page report compiled by Washington, D.C.-based firm Steptoe & Johnson. The report, which detailed decisions that led up to and contributed to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, unearthed previously unknown allegations of corruption and misconduct against officers and showed the vast majority of complaints against the officers were discarded with little investigation.

In 2022 alone, Baltimore paid Steptoe & Johnson $813,053, city records show, a fraction of the report’s total $4.47 million cost. The report took more than two years to complete. A representative for the firm did not respond to a request for comment.

The city’s Law Department told The Sun in March it would compile total costs for 2020 and 2021 to compare with last year’s spending, but has not provided the information. The data still is being compiled, Thompson said. The city’s published budget does not delineate funds spent on outside counsel.

In 2014, The Sun reported the city spent $5.8 million over the course of four years to defend against claims of police brutality and civil rights violations. Another $5.7 million was paid in settlements related to police activities during that span.

Beyond police misconduct, the city has tapped outside counsel to assist on other legal issues.

Nelson Mullins, a national firm with a Baltimore office, represents the city in a class-action lawsuit filed by Independent Marylanders Achieving Growth. The group sued the city in 2021, alleging Baltimore has systemically failed to replace and maintain its “dilapidated” and “disintegrating” curb-cut ramps and its sidewalks. The suit, filed on behalf of three residents who use wheelchairs, alleges the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Baltimore finance officials repeatedly cautioned that a costly outcome is imminent for the case, which is headed to mediation. During a budget briefing in February, Deputy Finance Director Bob Cenname said the Department of Transportation estimated it will cost $600 million to repair the infrastructure covered in the lawsuit. City officials anticipate spending $10 million to $25 million annually, he said.

Baltimore paid Nelson Mullins $952,979 in 2022, making it the second-highest grossing firm of the year, according to city records.

Aqua Law, a Virginia-based firm specializing in water, wastewater and stormwater utilities, also was a top-grossing practice in 2022. The firm, paid $788,616, represented Baltimore when it protested the Maryland Department of the Environment’s a takeover of Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The firm also represented the city in a lawsuit filed by Blue Water Baltimore, an environmental advocacy group.

Representatives for Nelson Mullins and Aqua Law did not respond to requests for comment.

Schwartz urged more oversight of the legal fees by city officials in Baltimore, calling them an unexamined area.

“Who is looking at the fees in a way that a private person would if they were getting monthly bills from their attorneys?” she said. “I would certainly be looking carefully and saying, ‘Is this payment worth what I’m getting in response?’”