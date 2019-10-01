The appeal speaks to a Supreme Court ruling known as Monell v. Department of Social Services of the City of New York, which found a municipality can be sued for policies that infringe on people’s constitutional rights, under certain conditions. Burley and Matthews’ attorneys say the Monell doctrine applies to the Baltimore Police because it functions as a municipal agency, with the mayor appointing and the City Council confirming the police commissioner. And they say GTTF supervisors and the department itself are liable for having allowed the abuses to develop into a pattern in the department that was known and facilitated for years.