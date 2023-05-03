Baltimore OIG: City employee simultaneously held job at school system, resigned when confronted

A Baltimore City employee held an overlapping job with the city’s school system for several months last year, according to a report released Tuesday by the city government’s watchdog office.

The former employee of the Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women-Owned Business Development resigned from that city position in October when confronted by a supervisor who had learned the employee was working their second job at the Baltimore City Public School System during the same hours as they teleworked for the city job, according to the report.

Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming recommended in the report that the city revise its secondary employment and telework policies for city employees, as the current manual doesn’t specifically address overlapping work schedules.

The former employee’s conduct violated current policies and “merited discipline had [they] not resigned,” city human resources officials wrote in a response to Cumming’s recommendations that was included in Tuesday’s release. They said that the employee violated the spirit of current policies, which they said are being revised to include clearer language on overlapping schedules.

Cumming’s report says does not name the person, who worked for nearly five years as a webmaster for the city business development office before resigning in October and had been teleworking for the city job since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

After the person was hired by the school system’s technology office in March 2022, they continued working remotely for the city office, and were clocked in for both positions during similar business hours, the report says. For a majority of the time they spent working both jobs over the next seven months, they were working in-person at a school system office, and sometimes teleworking from home, according to the report.

During the months that they worked two jobs, the person received over $35,000 from the city position and more than $68,000 from their post at the school system, according to the report.

At their job interview for the school system job, the city employee had said their position with the municipal government was ending, the report says. Five months after starting the school position, they informed their city supervisor about the second job, but said it would not interfere with their schedule or duties.