61-year-old woman trying to cross JFX is killed in hit-and-run, Baltimore police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night where the Jones Falls Expressway meets East Fayette Street, Baltimore police said.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old woman, tried to cross westbound in the southbound lane where the JFX comes to an end at East Fayette Street. Police said a dark-colored SUV traveling south on I-83 around 10:05 p.m. struck the woman and then fled the area south on President Street.

The woman was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead.

Police said traffic investigators are investigating the hit-and-run and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.