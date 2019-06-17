Three-car crash on I-95 south near Exit 50 in Baltimore injures one, causes traffic backups

One person was injured in a three-car crash that has caused traffic on Interstate 95 southbound to back up Monday afternoon.

Cpl. Edward Bartlinski, spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, said the crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 50, near Caton Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash has caused traffic to back up significantly as crews had to briefly close all southbound lanes while officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

As of 5 p.m., all lanes have been opened, the Maryland Transportation Authority wrote on Twitter.

Traffic backs up Monday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 95 south in Baltimore near Caton Avenue. (McKenna Oxenden / Baltimore Sun)

