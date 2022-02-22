Baltimore plans to use $90.4 million, largely from COVID relief funds, for housing programs for homeless

Baltimore is using $90.4 million in federal funding to create emergency housing and other housing assistance programs, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday. The majority of the funds are drawn from the city’s $641 million COVID-19 relief money and mark the largest dollar amount the city has spent on homeless services.
The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services plans to use $75 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to change housing methods first used widely during the public health emergency, namely sheltering people temporarily in individual motel rooms instead of congregate shelters where COVID-19 could easily spread.
Irene Agustin, director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, proposed five projects that address “critical points within [Baltimore’s] homelessness response system” that would be financed by American Rescue Plan Act money and a recent $15.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. One project proposes buying and renovating two hotels into emergency housing for residents who need shelter immediately. The hotels would replace a 275-bed congregate shelter, Agustin said.
“We learned in response to COVID-19 that congregate [shelter] is not the safest way to have people in shelter during a public health crisis, so non-congregate shelter is a best practice we’re seeing throughout the nation,” Agustin said, referring to temporarily housing individuals in hotel rooms. “We know this is an intervention that’s going to work within the city of Baltimore.”
The city has not yet acquired hotels for the project, but Scott said Tuesday requests that will “be interesting to hotels” have been issued.
Another project funded by the combined $90.4 million would focus on transitioning people quickly out of hotels rooms serving as emergency shelters and into more permanent housing. That transition would include city employees providing case management to individuals without stable housing and guiding them through the rental assistance process.
Funding is also aimed at increasing the number of permanent and affordable housing units in the city by recruiting private landlords to be involved in housing programs. The office of homeless services plans to create a “flexible fund” to help individuals pay their rent to prevent them from needing emergency shelter. The flexible fund would act as short-term rental assistance and would also assist individuals who are in shelters to quickly find a more permanent residence.
More than 2,200 Baltimore residents experience homelessness daily, a rate that has grown during the public health emergency, according to the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services.
“This federal funding is a catalyst needed to transform the homeless response system in Baltimore City,” Agustin said.