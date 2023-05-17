Baltimore spending board approves $450,000 in new Gun Trace Task Force settlements; totaling 40 cases settled

Baltimore’s spending board unanimously approved $450,000 on Wednesday to settle a legal dispute related to the city police department’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force involving a plaintiff who spent time in prison before their charges were vacated.

On June 22, 2009, Ricardo Shaw was under surveillance by former officer Maurice Ward when Shaw entered a suspected drug location, said Jim Corley, a city attorney.

Moments after Shaw left the location, Ward directed his fellow officer to arrest Shaw where they found cocaine on Shaw, Corley said. Shaw was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Corley said.

Shaw plead guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 3 years of incarceration. He served 2.5 years by the time he was released in 2012.

In 2019, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Officer filed a motion to vacate Shaw’s conviction based on Ward’s 2017 conviction on racketeering charges and a statement by convicted officer Momodu Gondo, which stated that Ward had distributed stolen money, according to agenda documents.

The motion did not suggest Ward violated any laws during Shaw’s arrest, but the city believed a settlement rather than a prolonged lawsuit would be in the city’s best interest, Corley said. Additionally, Shaw’s arrest predated the GTTF, but Ward’s testimony and evidence was key in Shaw’s conviction.

“A lot of these settlements predate the creation of GTTF,” Corley said. “They were assigned to plain clothes investigative unit, but they were all the same core group of officers involved in this group of litigation.”

Attorneys can no longer use testimony or evidence provided by Ward as well as other core members of GTTF to justify previous convictions because of the group’s pattern of breaking the rules, Corley said.

“You can’t believe the story if the narrator is a liar,” said Mayor Brandon Scott at Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting. “It’s important to understand that these despicable actions taken by these officers were taken long before the GTTF was created. This was going on for many years including when folks were walking around Baltimore celebrating the violent crime impact section for helping us reduce violence in ways we have never seen before. Now, we know what was actually happening.”

Currently, the city’s total pay out for settlements related to the task force is up to $21.5 million from 40 settlements.

The largest of those settlements, $7.9 million, was paid to Umar Burley and Brent Matthews, who both went to federal prison for drugs that were planted in their vehicle in 2010. That amount eclipsed the settlement paid to the family of Freddie Gray in 2015.