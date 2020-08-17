xml:space="preserve">
Families of Baltimore gas explosion victims asking for financial assistance with funerals

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2020 2:40 PM
Chala Graham (L) the mother of Joseph Graham Jr. who was killed in a gas explosion in Baltimore last week speaks at a press conference at The Empowerment Temple. Joseph Graham Sr., the boys father and Cynthia Young the boys grandmother, hold back tears during the press conference. The church will be holding a drive by service for the two people killed in the gas explosion.
The families of the two people killed in the Northwest Baltimore gas explosion Aug. 10 are asking for financial aid for their funerals as they prepare to honor their memory at an evening vigil.

Inside Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple AME Church, the families of 20-year-old Morgan State University sophomore Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott were joined by church members in asking for the community’s continued support.

The Rev. George J. Barnes III said that while the church is donating an undisclosed amount of money to help with the funeral costs, the church wants “to ensure that the family has the ability to mourn the loss of their loved ones to their choosing.”

“Today, we wanted to focus on [how the explosion] isn’t a loss a property, but a loss of life,” the pastor said.
The Aug. 10 blast claimed the lives of Herriott and Graham while injuring several others and displacing dozens more. Officials are still investigating the scene to determine a cause, though Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. says their equipment is not to blame.

Chala Graham, Joseph Graham’s mother, choked through tears while asking for help from the community. Still struck by the sudden nature of his death, Graham said that her son was “becoming his own man” before his passing.

A vigil Saturday night, were family members discuss the loss of Joseph Graham, 20, a Morgan State University student who died in a gas explosion Monday.

“You just hear so many great things about him,” she said. “It’s just so amazing how he touched so many people.”

After Chala spoke, members of the Graham family huddled and audibly cried, their grief only amplified against the hundreds of empty seats inside the massive church as members of the media filled only a handful.

Junetta Barnes, the church’s first lady who spoke on behalf of Herriott’s family, said she was always generous.

Barnes said Herriott “was a wonderful person that would give anything to anybody.”

“She would give the clothes off her back. Even though she had [a] disability, she was always doing for others,” Junetta Barnes said.

Lonnie Herriott, who loved dancing, had been staying with her boyfriend when she died in an explosion »

Several family members hunched over as they appeared to be holding each other up, perhaps more than physically. At one point, Joseph Graham Sr., the college sophomore’s father, showed his exhaustion over the past week and sat by himself away from the family, his arms on his knees taking deep breaths before walking outside.

Tia Levy speaks at a press conference about her nephew, Joseph Graham Jr. who was killed in a gas explosion last week.
Tia Levy, Joseph Graham’s aunt, wore a facemark reading “RIP,” an all-encompassing sign of the times.

On a different day perhaps a few months ago, the chairs inside the church would be full of parishioners and well-wishers to help the families with their grief, offering hugs and shoulders to cry on.

Instead, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is preparing for a drive-through vigil Monday night and setting up a website to help with donations.

Levy said her sister Chala decided to speak at Monday’s press conference “because she wanted to show you family support.”

“And we understand that this is not just the loss that our family took but the loss that another has taken,” she said through tears. “And that there are other families in need as well.”

Pastor Barnes said people who would like to donate can go to baltimorestrong.org.

