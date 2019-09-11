Baltimore police still searching for driver of van full of diesel fuel that prompted downtown evacuation

Baltimore police said Wednesday that officers are continuing to search for the driver of a van laden with diesel fuel that was left at a downtown parking garage this week.
The discovery of the van in the T. Rowe Price parking garage led to a section of central Baltimore being evacuated while police and fire fighters investigated. City officials initially reported the van had 1,000 gallons of fuel, but after police determined there wasn’t a bomb on board and it was towed out of the garage, only about 80 gallons of diesel fuel were removed from it.
Col. Rich Worley, the Baltimore Police Department’s chief of patrol, told reporters at the mayor’s regular weekly news conference that the van had been sold several times in recent months and that investigators have a good photo of the person who dropped it off at the garage.
Worley said police have yet to find a connection to an arrest made in Baltimore County of a man accused of using gift cards to fund the purchase of large quantities of diesel fuel.