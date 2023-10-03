Baltimore City officials, Enoch Pratt Free Library to give out 30K free Chromebooks to families

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City officials are partnering with the Enoch Pratt Free Library to hand out 30,000 free Chromebooks — a Google laptop popularly used in classrooms — to increase accessibility for low-income residents.

Baltimore families with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, families enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, and families participating in assistance programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, and free or reduced-price school lunches are eligible for a laptop. A family of three with an annual income of $46,060 is below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, for example.

“With this technology, we can help these families be better connected and ensure students are gaining the skills they’ll need to be successful in the digital age,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scot said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 287,000 Maryland households don’t have a tablet, desktop or laptop computer, the majority of which are families with incomes below $50,000, according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

Baltimore purchased the Chromebooks with a grant from the state housing and community development department’s Connected Devices digital equity and inclusion program.

“Across the state, there are hundreds of thousands of Marylanders whose entire economic future will be either limited — or unlocked — by whether or not they have access to affordable internet,” Jake Day, secretary of the Maryland DHCD, said in a statement.

Residents who qualify can pick up their computers at Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Central or Southeast Anchor library locations. More pick-up spots will be added in the future. Appointments to receive a Chromebook can be made online at prattlibrary.org/getadevice or by calling the Central Library at 410-396-5430 and Southeast Anchor Library at 410-396-1580.

The library also provides free technology training for residents.