Multiple buildings in Franklin Square are heavily involved in a fire that Baltimore firefighters escalated to a three-alarm classification, which brings additional firefighters and equipment to the scene.

The fire started around 2 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Baltimore Street. The street has several vacant buildings, though it is not immediately clear if the buildings that caught fire are vacant. More than 100 fire personnel continued to fight the flames as of 2 p.m.