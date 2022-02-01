Memorial service for Baltimore firefighters expected to close roads, cause heavy traffic downtown Wednesday

The Baltimore City of Transportation expects heavy traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Baltimore Convention Center where a joint service for Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo starts at 10 a.m. Entrance ramps on the northbound JFX (Interstate 83) will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. during a funeral procession along President Street to I-695 toward Timonium.