Baltimore firefighter injured in fire at recycling plant in Wilhem Park

A member of the Baltimore Fire Department was injured Wednesday afternoon while fighting a fire at a paper recycling plant in Wilhem Park, Baltimore Fire said.

The firefighter was taken to Shock Trauma. The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening and the individual’s condition is stable, Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

Just before 1 p.m., Baltimore Fire was responding to a trash fire that started outside the plant in the 2700 block of Wilmarco Avenue when the firefighter fell through the building’s roof onto a pile of paper.

“The firefighter that fell through the roof was performing exterior operations at the time,” Adams said. Other firefighters rescued the injured person in under 10 minutes, she said.

Adams said the recycling plant is still operating. The fire did not reach multiple alarms and was extinguished before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.