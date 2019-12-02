The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating 11 fires that have happened in a 24-hour period in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood of the city.
Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark said the department has responded to fires in a number of abandoned buildings in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood and is investigating the possibility the fires were started intentionally.
The fires have been in abandoned buildings in a small section of the city between the intersections of West Pratt Street and South Pulaski Street and South Calhoun Street and McHenry Street.
No one has been reported injured in the fires.
Clark said that “from the looks” of the fires, “there’s a possibility it could be arson” but that it was too early to tell whether they’d been set. He added firefighters have worked hard over the past 24 hours to keep the fires from spreading to surrounding buildings.
Clark said the fires took place at the following locations over the past 24 hours:
- 2026 W. Pratt St.
- 1928 Wilhelm St.
- Wilhelm Street and South Payson Street
- 1804 McHenry St.
- 1900 Ramsay St.
- 2114 Wilhelm St.
- South Calhoun Street and McHenry Street
- 1400 McHenry St.
- 299 S. Pulaski St.
- 2005 McHenry St.
- 2008 Eagle St.