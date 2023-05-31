Baltimore Fire Department beset by shortage of emergency medical technicians, paramedics

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A hundred employees with the Baltimore City Fire Department are called back to work overtime each day because of the agency’s staffing crisis, fire officials said at a Board of Fire Commissioners meeting this month.

Those employees are often firefighters asked to man shifts as paramedics or emergency medical technicians, positions that have been beset by vacancies for years. More than 60 out of 380 emergency medical service jobs are unfilled, leaving nearly a 16% vacancy rate in one of the country’s busiest fire agencies per capita, department leaders said Tuesday during the first day of budget hearings.

That figure increases to a 32% vacancy rate when factoring out administrative positions, fire union officials said. The 61 vacancies are mostly paramedic positions that require extra schooling to provide advanced life support.

“It’s no secret we have a huge workload. One of the highest, one of the biggest on the East Coast, and our neighbors are starting to face the same shortage as far as paramedics leaving for other jurisdictions for more money and less work,” Acting Fire Chief Dante Stewart told City Council members in a 2 1/2-hour hearing.

On a Saturday in May, eight fire engines had to close because of staffing issues caused by people taking vacation time, officials said at the Board of Fire Commissioners meeting.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s $4.4 billion budget proposal includes a $15.4 million increase in fire department spending to $332.9 million for the fiscal year starting July 1, in part to create more positions that will need to be filled.

The City Council, which for the first time in over a century has the power to reallocate funds, will consider the spending plans over the next month.

The fire department’s proposal adds about two dozen emergency medical service positions to the agency’s staff of 1,760, which has an overall 12% vacancy rate. Stewart said the department is working on attracting new hires, in part by incentivizing EMTs to further their education. And multiple recruiting classes are being trained through the fire academy.

Four of the new positions are “community paramedics” who would help reduce the city’s demanding call volume by reaching out to residents and connecting them with resources instead of making repeated trips to the hospital, said James Matz, assistant chief of the department’s emergency medical services. That outreach effort could include helping a resident with an opiate issue or linking someone without transportation to medical care.

Ambulances respond to over 525 incidents each day and about half of them result in a hospital trip, Matz said in a previous City Council hearing this month. About 33,000 calls per year are low acuity, meaning that they need minimal care. The toll strains both personnel and the department’s aging fleet of firetrucks and engines, which can cost more than $1 million each.

“We’ve got to stop taking people to the hospital into the emergency room every day,” Matz said. Community paramedics would attend to residents who habitually call for an ambulance. “From Jan. 1 to March 31, six people accounted for 170 responses. Just six people alone,” he said.

During the same quarter of the year, COVID-19 expenditures and the fire department’s dependence on overtime created a $32.2 million deficit. The department spent $17.4 million on overtime to cover vacant positions, a 70% increase year over year.

Each emergency response costs roughly $1,500 to $1,800, which is billed to the patient’s insurance, Matz said. The department has generated significant revenue through federal reimbursements for transporting patients who are eligible for Medicaid. An anticipated $40 million is expected from the program during the next fiscal year.

The spending plan also sets aside funds to create four safety officer positions recommended in an investigation report that revealed operational and accountability issues in the agency after three firefighters died in a vacant rowhouse fire in January 2022.

Safety officers have administrative duties and are in charge of safety tactics at a fire scene, such as when to pull out of a burning house. Now two officers on each shift will respond to a scene, rather than one.

The investigative report also recommended the department create aides for battalion chiefs to help the commanders make decisions during hectic fires. Battalion technicians and safety officers are both roles recommended by the National Fire Protection Association but have not been implemented in Baltimore.

Permanent battalion technicians were not included in the budget proposal. A pilot program will continue to run in the meantime, staffed by officers working overtime.

The council’s budget hearings will continue through June 6. A final budget must be approved by June 26.