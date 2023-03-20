Grandmother of children who died in West Baltimore house fire released from hospital

The grandmother of three children who died Saturday in a West Baltimore house fire was released from the hospital Monday, a Baltimore Fire spokesperson said.

The grandfather of the children remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. Joann Falcon, 53, and Jermaine Lawson, 50, were critically injured in the fire that killed three children: Nasir Lawson, 1, Kash Lawson, 2, and Sky Blue, 7.

Firefighters arrived in the early morning hours to a house fire at the 3000 block of Brighton Street in the Rosemont neighborhood. The woman and children were rescued from the house while the man was found outside. About an hour later, the fire department said the children had died from their injuries.