Five rowhouses burn in two-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood

Nearly an entire block of rowhouses was consumed by a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning in East Baltimore.

Heavy fire and smoke consumed five houses and sent a civilian to the hospital with serious but stable injuries. Three of the houses on the 1900 block of E. Oliver Street in the Broadway East neighborhood were vacant and two were occupied.

Advertisement

The fire broke out shortly before 10 a.m. in a vacant house and quickly spread to the adjoining homes, causing the rear of one vacant to partially collapse. Baltimore firefighters controlled the flames about an hour later but continued to spray the collapsed building. The smoke could be seen and smelled from at least a mile away. Bricks and window frames gathered in a pile on the grass.

A family of five and a puppy escaped their house after one occupant saw smoke outside the vacant rowhouse next to her unit. A woman who stood with her family watching firefighters douse what remained of her destroyed house declined to share her name.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Chief Roman Clark, a fire department spokesperson.

Firefighters respond to a fire in the 1900 block of E. Oliver Street in Baltimore (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

This story might be updated.