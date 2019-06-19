Man dead, another injured in separate West Baltimore shootings

Police say a man died Wednesday after being shot multiple times and another man was injured in separate shootings in West Baltimore.

The department wrote on Facebook that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Baker St. in the Walbrook neighborhood at 5:55 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest, arm and abdomen, and took him to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect.

The fatal shooting came about 1½ hours after police responded to a shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the Baltimore City Fire Station in the 1500 block of W. Lafayette Ave. at 4:21 p.m. after a man had walked in with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment and that officers are still investigating. The department has not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting in Walbrook is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Anyone with information about the Sandtown-Winchester shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Those who would like to leave tips anonymously on either case can call 1-866-7Lockup.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC