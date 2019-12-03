Baltimore Police say a 16-year-old boy died and four other people were injured in a crash in the Cherry Hill neighborhood Sunday night.
The department wrote in a news release that a 2006 Infinity G35x with four people inside crashed into a 2016 Ford van in the area of the 2800 block of Annapolis Road in South Baltimore around 10:30 p.m.
Police the crash caused heavy damage to both vehicles and that a 16-year-old male passenger in the Infinity died while he was being treated for his injuries at the hospital. Investigators believe the 18-year-old male driver of the Infinity lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound and struck the van while it was heading northbound.
A 17-year-old male passenger in the car is still in critical condition, police wrote, while the 18-year-old male driver and another 15-year-old male passenger were treated for their injuries at the hospital and released.
The 29-year-old male driver of the Ford van was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released, police wrote. He was the only occupant in the van at the time of the crash, the news release said.
Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2606.