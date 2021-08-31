One man dead, another injured after being electrocuted while power washing home in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A man died and another was critically injured Tuesday when they were electrocuted while washing a home in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said that two men were power washing a home in the 3800 block of Primrose Ave. in the city’s Glen neighborhood when they were both electrocuted. She did not provide more details as to how the incident occurred.
Officers responded to the scene at 4:13 p.m. and the two men, who were not identified, were taken to a hospital, Fennoy said. One of the two men died at the hospital while the other is currently in critical condition, she said.
This article may be updated.