Baltimore’s Columbus statue, toppled by protesters, recovered from Inner Harbor days later

Diving crews from private companies lifted the statue of Christopher Columbus out of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Monday morning, days after it was toppled by protesters.
Crews with Specialty Underwater Services and Iacoboni Site Specialists lifted the statue out of the water in pieces around 8:30 a.m.
John Pica, a former state senator and an Italian-American from Baltimore, helped organize the effort to recover the marble statue, which stood at the border of Baltimore’s Little Italy and Harbor East neighborhoods until a group heaved it into the Inner Harbor on the Fourth of July.
Pica said Columbus’ importance is still evident in our society, with many municipalities and cities named after him, and that his importance shouldn’t be lost despite the explorer’s racist and violent treatment of nonwhites.
He added that, if he could speak with the protesters, he’d ask them what they are pursuing in toppling the statue.
“There’s no end goal here. Nobody knows what they want,” Pica said.
The grassroots activist group Baltimore BLOC listed 10 demands Sunday, including the removal of all statues that honor “white supremacists, owners of enslaved people, perpetrators of genocide and colonizers.” The group also seeks a redesign of the state flag, which uses a symbol that had been adopted by Confederate sympathizers during the Civil War.
“We salute our kinfolk who toppled and deported the Columbus monument, and we reaffirm the demands that the organizers are calling for moving forward. Symbols and systems of white supremacy have no place in Baltimore City and must be collectively dismantled,” the group said in a statement Sunday.
Iacoboni Site Specialists is a Baltimore-based construction firm founded in 1991 by Thomas J. Iacoboni, the former president of the Associated Italian American Charities.
According to Specialty Underwater Services’ website, the company has locations in Baltimore and Pittsburgh and works in underwater marine construction, taking on projects from private and public entities. The company says on the website that it also offers a “24-hour Emergency Response team and the ability to mobilize on short-term notice for any project.”
A woman who answered the phone for Specialty Underwater Services declined to comment about the company’s role in recovering the statue.
As crews placed the statue onto the back of a flatbed truck, a dispute erupted between a number of residents and a woman, who began to defend Columbus as others pointed to his violent enslavement of the native people of the Americas. The woman declined to give her name, citing fear of possible harm.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.