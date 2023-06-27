Mondawmin Station receives $20 million federal grant for infrastructure upgrades

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A $20 million federal grant will improve infrastructure and pedestrian accessibility at Mondawmin Station, a Metro SubwayLink station and bus transfer point in Northwest Baltimore.

U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.), announced the funding for the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration’s (MDOT MTA) Mondawmin RAISE Transit Hub Project last Friday.

Improvements will ensure that the station and sidewalks within a half-mile are fully ADA compliant, and enhance pedestrian and bike connections to the station from nearby communities, schools, parks, and shopping, according to a news release.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld called Mondawmin Station a “critical hub for Baltimore” due to its connection to the Mondawmin Mall, Coppin State University and Baltimore City Community College, as well as the Maryland Zoo and Druid Hill Park.

The funds come after Maryland Congressional delegation members wrote to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the state’s grant application. The grant is provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity, RAISE Grant Program.

“The Maryland Transit Administration recognizes the importance of convenient, equitable transit access for all residents of Baltimore,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “This RAISE grant will greatly enhance pedestrian safety and ADA access to Mondawmin Station, one of our network’s busiest transfer points.”