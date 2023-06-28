Baltimore judge orders temporary halt on BGE gas regulator installation; gas services to be restored

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge ordered Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. on Wednesday to temporarily halt the installation of external gas pressure regulators and restore gas services to residents who protested the installation.

Gas services will be restored to all residents whose services were terminated due to challenging BGE’s installations. The order is in place until the next hearing at 2 p.m. on July 10. The decision came Wednesday morning after Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge John S. Nugent heard arguments from BGE and Thiru Vignarajah, a lawyer representing community groups against the installation.

Representatives from eight community groups, including those serving the Fells Point, Federal Hill, Canton and Pigtown neighborhoods, filed a complaint last Friday aiming to stop BGE from installing exterior gas regulators.

In the 20-page complaint, the plaintiffs outline BGE’s standard that outdoor gas regulators only be required for multi-family residencies with six or more units. The complaint continues to say that now, BGE is broadening their previously held standard to include more homes in addition to multi-family residencies of six units or more. The plaintiffs also call out BGE’s hypocrisy as to the company’s current claims of safety.

The defendants’ argument Wednesday mostly rested with the contractual terms and conditions for using its utilities and services, and less so on safety. The judge said he understood if BGE relied solely on safety reasons to install the external regulators, but when BGE pressed more on their terms and conditions, the judge asked what would be the alternative to gas services for residents. BGE attorneys David Ralph and Jason Foltin responded “other services,” without further explaining what that meant.

BGE attorneys confirmed gas services were being turned off to those who challenged the installation of external regulators. The two attorneys said the decision to move regulators outside of homes was approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, but could not provide official documents to prove the claim.

Vignarajah argued against this, pointing to a complaint from a resident of the 300 block of Warren Avenue back in February where PSC said the residents’ gas services would not be turned off. During the hearing, one of the plaintiffs passed a note to Vignarajah, claiming a resident’s gas services were cut off during the trial. Both the judge and Vignarajah questioned BGE’s “new standard” of external regulators despite other neighborhoods having a mixture of external and internal regulators.

More than 11,200 internal gas regulators are set to be relocated by 2031, totaling $150 million according to a March report by PSC of Maryland.

BGE’s reasonings for safety was frequently challenged because the company has yet to provide data to support their claims. However, the plaintiffs believe the push to install external regulators is to avoid accountability for hospitalizations that could happen due to internal gas regulators. If a person becomes sick or injured due to outside regulators, for example, due to vandalism or a collision, BGE would not be held liable. With internal regulators, BGE is held accountable for any malfunctions and could possibly be sued if the regulators are not maintained.

“It’s a good day,” Vignarajah said during a news conference after the ruling. “You shouldn’t have to go to jail, to fight for justice,” he said, referring to three people arrested last week after a day-long standoff with BGE.

“I am hopeful and optimistic that the judge will extend that temporary restraining order permanently, when he gets a chance to hear all the evidence,” said Vignarajah.