After disabled man killed in Baltimore’s jail, deaf community demands answers: ‘It’s so upsetting’

When Javarick Gantt was arrested and incarcerated in Baltimore’s jail, loved ones immediately grew worried about his safety.

Gantt was deaf and intellectually disabled — conditions that sometimes attracted attention from bullies, they said. He stood just over 5 feet and weighed about 105 pounds. He relied on sign language to communicate.

Advertisement

Despite overcoming major challenges and learning to survive in difficult environments, he encountered grave danger inside the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

Three months after his latest arrest, Gantt, 34, was found unresponsive by a correctional officer the morning of Oct. 9 and later pronounced dead at the jail.

Advertisement

Corrections officials declared his death a homicide a week later but declined to disclose how he was killed. They said only that the investigation was in a “critical stage” as Baltimore prosecutors work to bring criminal charges against a suspect.

Meanwhile, Gantt’s loved ones are demanding answers.

“Why did they kill him? Like, what was the reason? I don’t even know what it could have been,” said Darrius Fletcher, a longtime friend of Gantt who spoke with The Baltimore Sun through a sign language interpreter. “It’s so upsetting. I just want to know what happened.”

News of Gantt’s death has rattled the deaf community, especially a close-knit group in Miami, where he lived before moving to Baltimore about five years ago.

Fletcher recently posted the news on Facebook and received an outpouring of responses from dozens of people expressing their condolences. He organized a gathering Sunday evening in Miami, where mourners used sign language to say goodbye and share memories; some had known Gantt since high school. They lit candles and released green and white balloons in his honor.

Fletcher and others are raising significant questions about what accommodations Gantt received in jail, including whether he was housed in a unit for people with disabilities or with the general population.

Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, did not respond to questions about where Gantt was housed and what accommodations are provided to incarcerated people with hearing disabilities.

Fletcher, who said Gantt was like a little brother, worried about him living in Baltimore and often tried to convince him to return to Florida, where he had family and a bigger support system. He left behind a young daughter, in addition to his mother, other relatives and close friends.

Advertisement

“I didn’t always agree with his choices. Sometimes he wouldn’t listen,” Fletcher said. “I loved him but he was hard-headed.”

Despite being behind bars, Gantt was in good spirits the day before he died, said his friend Anthony Taylor, who video-chatted with him Oct. 8. A man of short stature, Gantt showed off his newfound muscles. He had started lifting weights while awaiting his next court date.

“I’m like, yeah, man, you come home. He was laughing and joking with me on the phone,” said Taylor, who often communicated with Gantt by writing notes.

Taylor, 43, tried to protect Gantt ever since he moved to Baltimore and the two became close friends.

Taylor said Gantt was bullied by children — who would sometimes pick him up and throw him in a trashcan for entertainment — and adults. Two years ago, he met up with a person he befriended online; during the encounter, a stranger emerged from an alley and attacked him, Taylor said. Gantt’s teeth were knocked out and he believed it was a setup.

“He was going through a lot in Baltimore. But I can honestly say he wasn’t a bad person at all,” Taylor said. “He was out here making ends meet. He was a good-hearted person. Everybody loved him from South Baltimore.”

Advertisement

Gantt got a job stocking shelves at several convenience stores in Baltimore’s Mount Clare neighborhood and enjoyed the work, Taylor said. He always wore a smile.

But Gantt also had trouble meeting with his probation agent because he struggled to navigate the bus system and traverse a largely unfamiliar city, his friend said. He sometimes seemed overwhelmed by the bureaucracy he encountered in court.

Gantt became entangled with the Baltimore criminal justice system in January 2019, when he was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute involving his ex-girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to an assault charge in April 2019 and was placed on probation.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

But several months later, in September 2019, he faced similar allegations from a former roommate and was arrested again, then released on bail several months later. Proceedings were then postponed until the following summer, when he was issued a warrant for failure to appear.

That warrant was served about a year later, resulting in his most recent incarceration at Central Booking. He was awaiting a hearing in early November when the court would consider whether to revoke his probation and keep him behind bars.

Gantt was represented by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender in both of his recent cases. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment on his behalf, saying their “duty of confidentiality and attorney-client privilege continues after his death.”

Advertisement

Taylor said he was concerned about his friend remaining in jail, especially when Gantt said he was housed with the general population.

“You can’t talk, you can’t hear … you can’t yell for the police,” Taylor said. “You can’t defend yourself if you don’t know how to fight.”

Rico Dancy, president of Black Lives Matter for the Deaf, said Gantt’s death calls for scrutiny of Maryland jails and prisons and their compliance with federal civil rights laws that protect people with disabilities.

“Across the country, deaf people are angry. Some of them are shocked. Some are crying. Some want answers,” said Dancy, who met Gantt at a deaf club at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. “They want to know why their friend died like this.”