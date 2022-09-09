E.coli contamination: Baltimore fully lifts boil water advisory

The boil water advisory for West Baltimore has been fully lifted, city officials announced Friday, ending a nearly week-long concern over E. coli contamination in the city’s water supply.

E. coli bacteria was detected last week in some samples of the water supply, requiring thousands of residents in parts of West Baltimore and Southeast Baltimore County to boil their water. Area schools shifted their meal production offsite, and the water contamination temporarily closed health centers and a public market.

The city Department of Public Works first learned Saturday of potential contamination at a test site in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park communities. However, the contamination wasn’t publicized until early Monday morning when the department published a series of tweets to alert residents that the bacteria had been found in portions of the City Council’s 9th District, which includes the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. Residents raised concerns over the communication strategy, frustrated by the delay.

The bacteria specimen was retested to confirm the contamination per emergency protocol ahead of notifying the public, Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference Monday evening.

The boil water advisory was partially lifted Wednesday for areas south and southwest of Route 40 after samples came back negative for E. coli contamination.

Water bills will be reduced citywide by 25% in the next cycle to account for the inconvenience and to cover pipe flushing, Scott said earlier this week.

