Appeals court upholds Kenneth Ravenell’s conspiracy conviction; prominent ex-lawyer has yet to report to prison

A federal appellate court ruled Tuesday to uphold prominent ex-lawyer Kenneth “Ken” Ravenell’s conspiracy to commit money laundering conviction, upholding the nearly five-year prison sentence he received in June.

Ravenell, 63, had appealed the conviction to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and has yet to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In the fall, he requested bail while awaiting appeal but was denied. However, he did not surrender himself into custody by his court-ordered Oct. 15 reporting date.

There have been dozens of sealed filings in Ravenell’s case since June that may explain why he has not started his four-year, nine-month sentence. Calls to Ravenell’s attorney and U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady, who is presiding over the criminal matter, were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

A three-judge panel on the Fourth Circuit heard Ravenell’s case and voted 2-1 to uphold the conviction. Ravenell, through his defense team, argued that the jury was not given correct instructions about the statute of limitations on his alleged crimes. Conspiracy to commit money laundering has a five-year statute of limitations.

Ravenell argued that the government had charged him with crimes despite the five-year statute of limitation on the alleged acts having passed. Specifically, he said he should have been allowed to instruct the jury about the statute of limitations so they could consider it during their deliberations. Judges Harvie Wilkinson III and Toby J. Heytens, writing in the affirmative, found that prosecutors did present evidence of a continuing conspiracy.

Wilkinson and Heytens called Ravenell’s case “sad,” and wrote that he used his “special knowledge of our laws to criminal advantage.”

“Our legal system only works, however, if society maintains its faith in the integrity and independence of those who champion the accused,” the judges wrote. “If counsel is deemed complicit in criminal schemes and conspiracies, trust in the adversary process will diminish, and a vital safeguard of those sacred rights etched in our Constitution will be lost.”

Chief Appellate Judge Roger L. Gregory wrote the dissenting opinion and was dissatisfied that part of the reason his colleagues upheld the conviction was because of Ravenell’s status on the defense bar.

“One might imagine that we would more effectively protect the rights of the accused by ensuring that a jury is properly informed about the limitations on a defendant’s punishable conduct,” Gregory wrote. “Nevertheless, while the majority’s position might serve as fodder for a rich philosophical discussion, it is not an appropriate basis in which to ground the affirmance of a criminal conviction.”

Federal authorities originally charged Ravenell with racketeering, drug conspiracy and money laundering for allegedly helping a multistate marijuana operation run by drug kingpin and nightclub owner Richard Byrd. A jury convicted Ravenell of just the one conspiracy to commit money laundering charge in December 2021.

Ravenell had originally hired prominent attorney Josh Treem and investigator Sean Gordon for his legal defense, but the two men became a part of the case after a jailhouse interview with Byrd and also were federally charged. A jury found both men innocent.

Byrd was convicted in 2017 and testified against Ravenell along with other members of Byrd’s organization. Sentenced to more than two decades in prison, Byrd does not appear on federal prison rolls and appears to have been released early, perhaps because he cooperated with prosecutors. There are several sealed filings in his criminal case.

Prosecutors said Ravenell, then working as a partner at the prestigious Murphy, Falcon and Murphy law firm, used the firm’s bank accounts to launder $1.8 million in drug money through transactions involving other lawyers, shell companies and a United Nations ambassador from Uganda.

During and after the high-profile trial, members of the legal community were quick to criticize the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland for what they considered an overzealous investigation into one of the state’s most respected lawyers.

Ravenell was born to sharecroppers and had 11 siblings, growing up in extreme poverty in South Carolina. He shared a room with his younger brother Paul, whom Kenneth taught how to feed the animals, chop wood, tend to their crops and to pray. He attended South Carolina State University, a historically Black university, before graduating from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1984.

Given Ravenell’s leadership in his church and in the African American community, O’Grady handed down Ravenell’s prison sentence softly, telling him he would be “sorely missed” while incarcerated.