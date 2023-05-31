Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts tried to trademark Artscape name. City officials struck back.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two years into her tumultuous tenure as the CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, Donna Drew Sawyer quietly signed an application to trademark the “Artscape” name — a move that city officials interpreted as an effort to “misappropriate” the nation’s largest free outdoor arts festival.

The effort came to nothing, and during a budget hearing Wednesday, a city solicitor mentioned the successful battle to slap down the trademark application as one of the legal team’s accomplishments for the previous year. But the news of BOPA’s attempt stunned and angered some city officials.

“You know this is bad,” said Councilwoman Odette Ramos, pledging to question the quasi-governmental organization when they appear before the council later this week. “The fact that BOPA made this move is unconscionable considering they work for us.”

Baltimore Solicitor Ebony Thompson told members of the Baltimore City Council Wednesday she was alerted last year to an “entity affiliated with BOPA” trying to trademark the Artscape name. The application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by the Baltimore Festival of the Arts, a nonprofit with overlapping directors and officers to BOPA.

In subsequent filings, Baltimore officials called the Baltimore Festival of the Arts a “wholly-owned subsidiary” of BOPA.

In February, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board sided with Baltimore, granting a motion for default judgment to close out the case after the arts organizations failed to respond to the city’s argument that it was using the Artscape name for years before the Baltimore Festival of the Arts came into existence.

The city has since filed its own application to trademark the Artscape name and approval is pending, Thompson said.

“The decision to seek a trademark for Artscape was made by the previous leadership at BOPA in November of 2021,” Lauren Green Bolling, BOPA’s director of marketing and communications, wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun Wednesday. “The City asked BOPA to withdraw the application in January of 2023, and BOPA complied.”

News of the dispute, which was reported by legal publication Law 360 in January, comes as tensions continue to run high between the City Council and BOPA. The arts organization canceled or sometimes curtailed numerous events due to the pandemic, leading council members to question how city money was spent by the organization.

Last year, the council cut $196,000 from BOPA’s $2.6 million allocation from the city after members argued they were dissatisfied with an explanation from the group’s leaders about how funds were spent.

BOPA leaders are again due to appear before the council for a budget hearing Friday evening.

Mayor Brandon Scott has also publicly clashed with the organization, leading to the resignation of its CEO earlier this year. In January, Scott demanded Sawyer step down days after BOPA announced that it was canceling the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade for the third consecutive year.

Scott declined to comment on the trademark, and instead referred The Sun to a statement from Thompson confirming the incident.

Baltimore filed its objection to the trademark application in January arguing the city has been using the name Artscape since at least June 1982 when then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer began the free visual and performing arts festival. Since then, the festival has been organized by city government organizations or third parties commissioned by the city for the work, the filing argued.

The Baltimore Festival of the Arts was not formed until 1988, city attorneys said, years after the organization claimed it began use of the name.

City attorneys argued BOPA and Baltimore Festival of the Arts are “attempting to misappropriate” the Artscape trademark. Were the arts organizations granted the trademark, they would have ownership of and exclusive right to use the name of the festival, confusing patrons and vendors and “causing severe damage” to the city, attorneys for Baltimore argued.

Ramos said during Wednesday’s hearing she would have made a move to cut the quasi-governmental organization’s entire city-funded budget had she known the group was making a play for the Artscape name. City attorneys said they weren’t aware of the effort until after council’s budget hearings in June 2022.

The trademark application became public in October 2022, federal records show, opening a window for objections to be filed.

Ramos asked city attorneys whether they plan to trademark the names of other city festivals and events that BOPA manages. Deputy Solicitor Stephen Salsbury said the law department is open to working with the council for additional trademark opportunities.

“The fact that they did this, it’s just crazy,” Ramos continued.

Artscape is billed as the nation’s largest free public outdoor arts festival, featuring a lineup of regional and nationally known visual artists, musical headliners and more. Before the pandemic, it attracted about 350,000 visitors annually over three days and had an estimated annual economic impact of $28.5 million.

Artscape was canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 crisis, and was held in a virtual format in 2022. The festival is scheduled to return Sept. 22-24 for the first time since the pandemic. In addition to expanding from three days to five, the festival also is scheduled to expand from the Mount Vernon and Bolton Hill neighborhoods into Station North.