Baltimore to receive Bloomberg grant of up to $1M toward Station North public art project led by Derrick Adams

Derrick Adams, pictured here at his Northeast Baltimore artist retreat, will lead a new public art project funded by Station North. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore will receive up to $1 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies toward a public art project led by Derrick Adams.

“Inviting Light” in the Station North arts district in the North Baltimore neighborhoods of Greenmount West, Charles North and Barclay will include light installations and programming at five sites that project safety and respect for residents and local businesses in a community that has suffered from petty crime and neglect, according to a news release.

The area near the Maryland Institute College of Art was the site of the return of Artscape last month.

Adams, a painter and sculptor who lives in Brooklyn, founded The Last Resort, an artist retreat in Northeast Baltimore. He graduated from Harbor City Academy in East Baltimore in 1989 and is a professor at The City University of New York Brooklyn College’s school of fine art. Adams has previously mounted a public art installations at Penn Station in New York.

Other cities winning similar grants, according to a news release, are Atlanta; Honolulu; Houston; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia; Phoenix; and Salt Lake City.

As part of the Public Art Challenge, Bloomberg Philanthropies grants will cover project-related expenditures that include development, execution, and marketing, but not 100% of the total costs.