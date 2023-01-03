Archdiocese of Baltimore to hold Mass Thursday for former Pope Benedict XVI

The Archdiocese of Baltimore will hold a Mass on Thursday in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday.

The Mass will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. “Priests throughout the Archdiocese are warmly invited to concelebrate this Mass,” Most Rev. William E. Lori, the archbishop of Baltimore, wrote on the archdiocese’s website.

Lori asked the faithful to pray for the repose of the soul of the former pope, who was the first to resign in 600 years.

“Pope Benedict was a man of deep faith and keen intellect who placed his considerable gifts at the service of Christ and his bride the Church,” Lori said in the statement on the archdiocese’s website. “Much more will be said about the Pope Emeritus’ life and legacy in the days to come but for now we remember all of the ways he has sought to build up the Body of Christ for which we are ever grateful.”

Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass for the former pope in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.