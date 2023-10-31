Police arrest suspected car thief during ride-along with Baltimore County Executive

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Police arrested a teenager Tuesday morning suspected of stealing a car during a ride-along with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in Baltimore City, according to county police spokesperson Joy Stewart.

Members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force were investigating a 2016 Hyundai Sonata sedan that was reported stolen from Baltimore County when its two occupants fled the car, Stewart said.

The two people then fled into a residence near McCollough Circle and West Preston Street in West Baltimore’s Heritage Crossing neighborhood. One person, a 16-year-old, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. and charged with theft of auto, according to Baltimore County Detective Trae Corbin.

The Regional Auto Theft Task Force is made up of 19 officers from Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County, and is the sole coordinator for auto theft investigations in the Baltimore area, according to Stewart.

Olszewski, a Democrat from Dundalk, was accompanying members of the task force at the time. Auto thefts have risen 188% in Baltimore County in the year to date, Stewart said.

In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, Olszewski said there has been a “surge” of car thefts in the Baltimore area.

“In addition to looking at data and anecdotal evidence, it’s important that leaders have a firsthand understanding of the issue and the incredible work being done every day,” he said.

“I left today’s ride along inspired by the experience and focused on continuing to support meaningful investments like GPS trackers and license plate readers that help empower this task force to effectively do their jobs.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson contributed to this article.