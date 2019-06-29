Baltimore attorney accused of smuggling suboxone to incarcerated client

A Baltimore-based attorney stands accused of attempting to bring a controlled narcotic to a client incarcerated in the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

A press release, emailed by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services on Saturday, said that Steven Thurman Mitchell brought two binders to his client, Mandel Brown, during a visit Friday afternoon. The release added that a correctional officer took the binders from Brown after colleagues noticed Mitchell trying to leave without them. A subsequent search of the binders turned up 125 strips of suboxone, a drug often used to treat opioid dependency.

The release noted that department detectives arrested Mitchell. His case file, publicly available through the Maryland Judiciary Case Search database, revealed that he faces four misdemeanor charges related to the possession and delivery of a controlled dangerous substance to a place of confinement. He was released on recognizance the same day as his arrest. The state set his trial date for Aug. 21 at the Washington County District Court in Hagerstown.

“I have an attorney and look forward to my day in court,” Mitchell said in a phone call with The Baltimore Sun.

