Advertisement
Baltimore City

Man killed in attempted murder-suicide in West Baltimore on Tuesday night, police say

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man allegedly shot a woman before taking his own life in the West Hills neighborhood Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Southwest District officers responded around 11:47 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Cooks Lane, near Leakin Park in West Baltimore, for a report of a shooting.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist and a 36-year-old man, unresponsive, with what officers believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.

Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Additionally, Central District officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived at approximately 7:20 a.m., they found a 33-year-old man suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. But officers have not found the location of the shooting.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Advertisement