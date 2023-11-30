Baltimore officials say Lake Ashburton Reservoir water tanks will come online two weeks late with federal government’s blessing

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Thursday deadline from the federal government for Baltimore City to finish installing underground drinking water tanks in place of the uncovered Lake Ashburton Reservoir has been pushed back two more weeks, officials said Thursday.

The city has completed construction on the underground tanks at the West Baltimore reservoir, according to a statement from the Department of Public Works, but a problematic water testing result has delayed the process of getting the tanks online.

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the city in May to complete the Lake Ashburton project by Thursday and a similar project at Druid Lake by Dec. 30 after years of delays and missed deadlines on the part of the city.

But during the week of Nov. 20, the city’s water testing at the site returned “slightly elevated” pH and chlorine levels, which “have the potential to interfere with other water quality tests,” read the statement from Public Works spokesperson Tierra Brown. As a result, the city had to flush out the water and redo the testing.

On Sunday, new samples showed the water was meeting water quality standards, so the city could start completing subsequent tasks required to get the tanks connected to the city water distribution system and begin sending water to homes and businesses in the city. Additional water quality tests will be conducted over the next few days, read the DPW statement.

“Given the delay is out of an abundance of caution to conduct water quality testing, rather than construction delays, DPW is working with the EPA on a revised schedule, and the agency anticipates full usage of the tanks can be accomplished within the next two weeks, pending further test results,” read the city statement.

The city said the Druid Lake project remains on target to meet its Dec. 30 deadline to have the underground tanks online.

Neil Shader, a spokesperson for the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region, said the federal agency granted the city a two-week extension for the Lake Ashburton project in light of the circumstances.

The federal requirement for localities to cover their drinking water reservoirs was set in 2006, with a goal of protecting drinking water sources from environmental contaminants such as trash and animal droppings. At the time, the city’s system had five open-air reservoirs. Since then, three have been covered, but Druid Lake and Lake Ashburton remain. They are last two uncovered reservoirs in the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Initially, the city had planned to cover the two lakes, but public input pushed officials to install underground tanks instead. That was a cause for some of the delay, but the city continued asking for extensions for other reasons, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

After a missed deadline this February, the EPA issued its order, and an official told The Baltimore Sun it was time to “hold their feet to the fire.”

Once the tanks are installed, the city will begin with recreational projects at both lakes. The remaining part of Druid Lake eventually will be opened to recreation such as kayaking, and a new playground and park space will be built over the Ashburton tanks, with the lake remaining beside it.

As part of its May order, the EPA also required the city to complete monthly testing for cryptosporidium and giardia contamination. In September, the city’s new testing uncovered low levels of cryptosporidium, a potentially illness-causing parasite, in the water at Druid Lake Reservoir, prompting the city to issue a warning that sensitive groups such as immunocompromised people should boil their water before consumption, or drink bottled water instead.

By a week later, two new rounds of samples taken at the lake came back with no traces of the parasite. The city never shared a definitive cause for the contamination, but experts said it could have been caused by animal droppings or another source that dissipated quickly. It’s likely that similar instances of low-level contamination had occurred prior to the city initiating testing at the EPA’s behest, but they were never uncovered simply because the tests weren’t taking place. It’s a major reason the EPA is requiring cities to cover their reservoirs in the first place.