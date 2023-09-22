City cancels Saturday’s Artscape as tropical storm approaches

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Under pressure from a wet and windy tropical weather forecast, city officials cancelled Saturday’s events at Artscape, Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts Spokesperson Amy Burke Friedman said.

The festival, which is returning to the city for the first time since 2019 and is organized by both the city and nonprofit Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, started on schedule Friday evening with 14 musical acts performing across three stages until 11 p.m.

Advertisement

National Weather Service Meteorologist Erik Taylor said a severe weather system is forecasted to become a tropical storm Friday afternoon off the coast of North Carolina. Rain around Baltimore is expected to start Friday night around 11 p.m., and as the storm moves North into the Chesapeake Bay, the National Weather Service forecasts three inches of rain and up to 50-mph winds around the city throughout Saturday,.

Following a three-year hiatus, the city’s largest arts festival planned to expand this year with a larger neighborhood footprint, 250 visual artists, 60 musicians and performers as well as 47 food and beverage vendors.

Advertisement

To make way for vendors, the city closed streets around West Mount Royal Avenue and North Charles Streets in the Bolton Hill, Mid-Town Belvedere and Charles North neighborhoods. The main stage is on Cathedral Street in front of the Maryland Institute College of Art, and four other stages are scattered around the festival.

There is one indoor concert performance on the schedule as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is set to conclude the festival at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Sunday at 3 p.m.