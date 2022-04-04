Baltimore’s Artscape festival will move to September this year, organizers say

Artscape, Baltimore’s popular summer arts and music festival, will be pushed back to September this year, according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

The festival, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of people to Midtown-Belvedere and Station North on one of the hottest weekends of the year, was canceled due to COVID-19 for the past two years.

In a statement, the officials said they were “taking this time to reimagine [the office’s] most popular festivals, like Artscape, to bring back these events bigger and better in the future.”

That also includes the Baltimore Book Festival and Light City, for which no 2022 dates have been announced.

Organizers have previously said that they held Artscape on the third weekend of July so they could make use of buildings — including at the University of Baltimore — that were largely vacant for the summer. It’s unclear how the date change will impact this year’s festivities.

“Over the next few months, we’ll work with local creators, brands, and organizations across the city to design an inclusive, forward-thinking event — guaranteed to make Baltimore proud,” the statement read.

