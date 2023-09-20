Artscape 2023: What you need to know about road closures

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A pocket of roads are closed through Monday across three neighborhoods north of downtown for Artscape. The city’s largest art festival is back for the first time since 2019 featuring around 250 visual artists, 60 musicians and performers as well as 47 food and beverage vendors.

The closures surround West Mount Royal Avenue and North Charles Street.

All intersections are closed along West Mount Royal Avenue from McMechan Street in Bolton Hill past the Maryland Institute College of Art to North Charles Street in Mid-Town Belvedere, adjacent to the University of Baltimore. The closure of intersections along North Charles Street stretches from West Preston Street past Penn Station and North Avenue until East 20th Street in Charles North.

North Avenue will be open for one-way northbound traffic Thursday morning through Monday, and parking restrictions and lane closures also surround the festival area. I-83 Southbound Exit 4 to Mount Royal Avenue is closed while Exit 4 to St. Paul Street is open.

It’ll be a busy weekend in Baltimore. In addition to Artscape, the Orioles host the Guardians Thursday, Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon and the Ravens host the Colts Sunday at 1 p.m. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gala takes place this weekend, too. Visit the Baltimore City Department of Transportation’s website for a complete list of road closures and parking restrictions.

Don’t want to drive? All public transportation in the city will be free Friday through Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in the city Saturday.