Former Baltimore Police officer caught on tape pummeling man on the street sentenced to nine months in prison

A former Baltimore police officer caught on tape beating an East Baltimore man last summer — breaking bones and sending him to the hospital for three days — was sentenced Friday to nine months in prison, meaning he will spend more time behind bars than he spent on the force.
Arthur Williams, 26, teared up as he was handcuffed in court and taken away to begin immediately serving his sentence for official misconduct. Baltimore Circuit Judge Yolanda Tanner also sentenced Williams to five years on second-degree assault for the attack, but suspended all but the two days he has already served.
She also placed Williams on two years’ probation.
“I believe based on the evidence submitted, this is more than a mistake or a misunderstanding of the use of force," the judge said.
Williams was just six months into being a sworn officer when he attacked a man who refused to give his ID on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of E. Monument St. in East Baltimore. Dashawn McGrier, who is also 26, was hospitalized for three days with a fractured jaw and ribs, swelling around his eye and ringing in his ears from Williams’ punches, according to his testimony in June.
Williams resigned the day of the incident and two days later was charged with first-degree assault and misconduct in office. After a trial in June conducted without a jury — at Wiliams’ request — Judge Tanner found Williams guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office, ruling him not guilty of the first-degree charge.
At the time Tanner said Williams lacked self-control and said the “repeated blows to McGrier were without justification.”
McGrier spoke briefly, giving a “victim impact statement,” describing his injuries and the damage caused by the attack. He said he has had to undergo physical therapy and wear a back brace for a period of time after the incident. But after listing all of his ailments, McGrier said he’s thankful just to have survived
)n Friday in court assistant state’s attorney Stephen Trostle recommended that Williams be sentenced to one year in prison. Williams’ attorney, Thomas Maronick, said he plans to appeal the verdict.