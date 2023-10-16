Teen arrested in connection with shooting of 12-year-old near Dunbar High during football kickoff

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

People watch as a crime scene gets established at Latrobe Homes after multiple shots rang out outside the stadium during the kickoff of the 2023-2024 varsity football season between the Dunbar Poets and the Loyola Blakefield Dons at William F. "Sugar" Cain Field Friday Sept. 1, 2023. The game, in which the Dons led, was suspended with seconds remaining in the first half. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A 15-year-old was charged earlier this month in connection with a shooting near Paul Laurence Dunbar High School that injured a 12-year-old and disrupted the school’s opening football game.

Baltimore Police said Monday that the 15-year-old was served an arrest warrant Oct. 3 at the city’s juvenile detention center, where he was being held on handgun charges. The teen is now being held at Central Booking, charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder for the Sept. 1 shooting steps away from Dunbar’s football field.

The shooting on the 1100 block of Wilmot Court sent the 12-year-old to a hospital and unleashed chaos during the Poets’ kickoff to the football season, causing fans and players to run for cover before the gunfire ultimately upended the home game against Loyola Blakefield.

Police would not say Monday morning where the 12-year-old was found, or if he was the intended target of the gunfire, only confirming that the shooting “took place” in the block located in the nearby Latrobe Homes.

Outside the stadium in the aftermath of the 7 p.m. shooting, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the 12-year-old was “with the crowd” outside of the William F. “Sugar” Cain Dunbar Stadium when the suspect “came up and open fired.” The 12-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition that night, he said. A private security officer had chased the suspect that night but was unable to catch him.

Nobody inside the stadium was injured. The shots rang out in the final minute of the game’s first half, when Loyola Blakefield’s Dons were leading 21-0. Players laid on the field and ran toward the exits as fans ducked or sought shelter.

The teams’ coaches expressed disappointment the gunfire had soured what was supposed to be a celebratory public-private matchup to start the football season. Lawrence Smith, who was Dunbar’s football coach at the time, repeatedly described the night as a “shame.” Smith, who also served as a Baltimore City School Police Detective, was arrested by federal agents a week later following a lengthy investigation into his finances. Assistant coach Michael Carter took over for Smith at that night’s game.

The 15-year-old shooting suspect is being held at Central Booking without bail.