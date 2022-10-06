Baltimore awards over $15.8 million in fourth round of American Rescue Plan nonprofit grants

Baltimore will give out more than $15.8 million in new grants to local nonprofits in the city’s latest round of American Rescue Plan funding, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.

About $42.8 million has been distributed to 44 organizations that don’t fall under the city’s umbrella, including the 12 grantees added Wednesday. The grants come out of the $641 million in American Rescue Plan money the city received for COVID-19 recovery and strategic investments, the majority of which has gone to city agencies.

In May, City Council members criticized the slow rollout of the nonprofit grants and said organizations that were rejected had not received clear explanations why. Applicants had until December to submit proposals for initiatives, all of which had to be for at least $250,000. The city received 322 proposals, totaling $719 million.

The fourth round of grantees are: