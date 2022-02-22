National Aquarium to completely replace 684 glass window panes on rainforest exhibit

The National Aquarium’s rainforest exhibit will be closed from March 2 through the fall as workers replace all of its 684 exterior glass window panes.
The expansive exhibit on the edge of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is a re-creation of a South American rainforest, which guests can walk through to spot tropical birds, poison dart frogs and sloths. The glass surrounding the exhibit was original to the aquarium, which opened in 1981, said Jennifer Driban, the aquarium’s senior vice president and chief mission officer.
The new glass will come with a few upgrades. For one thing, it will be acid-etched, giving it a frosted appearance. That will diffuse the sunlight streaming into the exhibit. It will also make the glass panes more visible to wild birds, which would sometimes crash into the structure as they flew by.
The glass, which is double-paned, had become slightly cloudy over time due to sealing issues, Driban said. But aquarium staff found that the resulting reduction in direct sunlight actually helped some of the exhibit’s plants.
So, in a figurative sense, the aquarium is killing two birds with one stone. But really, fewer birds will perish.
“We’re able to help the species inside the aquarium,” Driban said, “but we’re also able to help the species that live outside the aquarium.”
It’s an effort supported by local group Lights Out Baltimore, which aims to reduce bird collisions in the city and records bird fatalities by surveying the city during migration season. The aquarium has previously replaced some glass, including near its Australia exhibit, with dotted glass.
“The ‘Upland Tropical Rain Forest’ is not only a guest favorite, it literally defines Baltimore’s skyline,” John Racanelli, CEO of the aquarium, said in a statement. “These improvements will ensure the integrity of our building while accelerating our multi-year initiative to be Maryland’s most bird-friendly glass structure.”
The rainforest exhibit’s new glass may also make it easier to control its temperature, increasing the building’s energy efficiency. And the project will add LED lights along the border of the pyramid on top of the exhibit, which could shine purple or orange to show support for the Ravens or Orioles.
All of the rainforest animals have been relocated to the aquarium’s Australia exhibit and its Animal Care and Rescue Center on Fayette Street, Driban said. The roughly 100 animals were moved slowly over the course of about a month, said aquarium spokeswoman Jenny Fulginiti.
The fauna inside the exhibit remains, and it will be protected with a cloth barrier during the repairs, Driban said. Aquarium officials purposefully decided to conduct the repairs during warm weather months, to minimize the impact on the rainforest plant life. Crews will also replace 10 panes of glass at a time, to avoid leaving large sections of window open to the elements, she said. The rest of the aquarium will still be open during the construction.
The aquarium received a $7 million grant from the state to fund the $8 million project, in addition to grants from the city, Baltimore County, the Abell Foundation and private donors.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without their partnership,” Driban said.
The old glass will go to glass recycling company Strategic Materials, Driban said, and it will be used for fiberglass insulation and reflective glass beads for highway paint.
Latest Baltimore City
“It’s really incredible that we’ve found a partner, and we’re going to be able to recycle the glass that’s pulled out,” Driban said, adding that it meshes well with the aquarium’s conservation mission.