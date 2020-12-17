Family of Anton Black, who died at the hands of police on the Eastern Shore, files lawsuit alleging a cover-up, excessive force

Two years after 19-year old Anton Black died under the crushing weight of three police officers holding him down, his estate has filed a federal lawsuit alleging excessive force by officers and what it called “ensuing efforts,” by a range of public officials to cover up the actions.
“Even as he died, officers began developing the false story they would use to defend their actions—falsely claiming that Anton was high on marijuana laced with another drug and exhibiting “superhuman” strength,” the lawsuit said, adding that a state medical examiner concluded there were no drugs in Black’s system.
Black died on Sept. 15, 2018 from a “sudden cardiac death” likely connected to a struggle with law enforcement, according to the autopsy report prepared by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The event was captured on police body camera footage, which the lawsuit contends was wrongfully kept from the family for months until Gov. Larry Hogan ordered it released.
“The video of this incident is horrendous,” Ken Ravenell, an attorney for the family, said during a news conference Thursday.
“It is staggering how much was done wrong in this case that was improper, illegal unethical and disgraceful,” Ravenell said in a statement before the press conference. “But today we took a bold step towards justice for Anton Black and against the police officers who took his life and also against those who were complicit in covering up the injustice.”
Black’s death is eerily similar to the death this year of George Floyd, the lawsuit said, noting that Floyd also died of asphyxia after being pinned down by a team of police officers while struggling to breathe.
Defendants in the case include the state’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, the town of Greensboro and its police chief, Michael Petyo, and Officer Thomas Webster IV, who the lawsuit contends was hired even though he has a long history of violent incidents against Black citizens.
Webster lost his certification to be a police officer in Maryland last year when, during scrutiny over Black’s death, it came to light that he failed to disclose nearly 30 use-of-force reports from his police career in Dover, Del. One incident involved him kicking a Black man in the face during a traffic stop.
Black, an aspiring actor and model, was confronted by Webster in Caroline County after police received a 911 call about Webster wrestling with a smaller, younger boy. Webster arrived and chased Black, subduing him with the help of other officers even as Black pleaded for help, the lawsuit said.
Black’s family and Ravenell allege that the officers involved were on top of Black’s body for at least six minutes, keeping him from breathing.
“It is not right what they did, no mother and no family should have to go through (that). I just want to get justice for my son,” Jennell Black, his mother, said during the live press conference.
The Greensboro police department says it is aware of the lawsuit but did not provide comment.
Latest Baltimore City
This story will be updated.