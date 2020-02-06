Train service is halted at Baltimore Penn Station as Amtrak and Baltimore police officers respond to a report of a suspicious package, officials said.
A temporary hold on all train travel was declared about 3:45 p.m. after the package was reported, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. A Baltimore Police spokesman confirmed the city agency was assisting Amtrak police in the investigation.
“A hold has been placed on all tracks as police investigate,” Woods said.
St. Paul Street was closed in the area of the train station.
This story will be updated.