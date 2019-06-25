Baltimore drivers ranked worst in America by Allstate for second straight year

Baltimore drivers are just the worst. Again.

For the second straight year, Allstate ranked Baltimore drivers last out of those in the country’s 200 largest cities, adjusting for population density and precipitation.

The city dropped into the bottom slot last year in the annual Best Driver’s Report — based on the average number of claims per driver and the company’s Drivewise app, which monitors driver behavior — after being ranked second-worst in 2017.

Baltimore drivers went an average of 4.2 years between claims, less than half of the national average of 10 years, according to the insurer. They had an average 30.6 “hard-braking events” per 1,000 miles, far more than the national average of 19 per 1,000 miles, Allstate said.

Baltimore drivers have never fared well in the rankings. They have consistently ranked in the bottom 10 during the last decade.

This year’s top five:

» Brownsville, Texas (1)

» Boise, Idaho (2)

» Huntsville, Alabama (3)

» Kansas City, Kansas (4)

» Laredo, Texas. (5)

The bottom five:

» Glendale, Calif. (196)

» Worcester, Mass. (197)

» Boston, Mass. (198)

» Washington, D.C. (199)

» Baltimore, Md. (200)

In the report’s 15th year, Allstate also put out a list of the “Risky Roads” to avoid in the 15 bottom-ranked cities, where collisions were most common between January 2016 to December 2017.

In Baltimore, the dubious honor went to a pair of usual suspects: the Beltway, and Route 295.

