Baltimore AFRAM’s bike party and alfresco events are postponed to next week because of inclement weather

Several events at BaltimoreAFRAM have been postponed as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred moves through the region.
Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced that the AFRAM Bike Party and AFRAM Alfresco, which were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, will be combined and moved to next Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park. The Cherry Hill Waterfront Festival will reair at 3 p.m.
If the weather is inclement next week, the bike party and alfresco events will be canceled, the release said.
Skate Nite at Shake & Bake will continue as planned Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both days of AFRAM Concert Day will also continue with their virtual formats Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Most of Maryland is under flash flood and tornado watches through Wednesday night.
The storm made landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Monday afternoon, bringing a torrential downpour, strong winds and downed trees.