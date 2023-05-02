Appellate court denies Adnan Syed’s motion to reconsider ruling in favor of victim’s brother

Maryland’s second-highest court on Tuesday upheld its earlier ruling, which reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and life sentence, rejecting a request from his attorneys to reconsider.

In a brief order, a panel of judges on the Appellate Court of Maryland denied a motion Syed’s attorneys filed last week asking them to change their minds about the March opinion that reinstated his convictions, ordering a new hearing in the Baltimore City Circuit Court to determine whether he should go free.

Signed by E. Gregory Wells, chief judge of the intermediate appellate court, Tuesday’s order said the three-judge panel was denying Syed’s motion because it raised a new legal argument, rather than one that was already addressed in the appeal of the family of Hae Min Lee, whom Syed was convicted of killing in 1999.

Syed has always maintained his innocence in his high school girlfriend’s homicide.

Free since September after more than 20 years in prison, Syed still has the option to appeal the latest ruling to the Supreme Court of Maryland. Legal scholars anticipate the high court would accept the case because of the precedent at stake regarding victims rights in the state.

Lee’s brother, Young Lee, appealed last fall after he was given short notice of the Sept. 19 hearing where a judge threw out Syed’s conviction and released him from custody.

In a statement, Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, said his legal team would appeal to the state supreme court. ”Appellate courts routinely assess whether an error impacted the underlying proceedings,” Suter said. “We are dismayed that the Appellate Court of Maryland opted not to do so here.”

