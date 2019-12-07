The ACLU is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision allowing Baltimore activist and Black Lives Matter organizer DeRay Mckesson to be sued by a police officer injured during a protest in Louisiana.
“We’re asking the Supreme Court to defend the First Amendment right to protest,” the organization tweeted Saturday morning.
The group said it wants the nation’s highest court to overturn a ruling by a federal appeals court in Louisiana that “if left standing, would gut civil rights era speech protections,” the tweet said.
The American Civil Liberties Union said it filed a petition with the court on behalf of Mckesson.
The lower court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, upheld a decision in April that allowed the lawsuit filed by a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police officer against Mckesson to move forward.
The officer, labeled as John Doe in the lawsuit, was injured during protests after the 2016 killing of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man who was shot dead by Baton Rouge police.
In 2017, Judge Brian Jackson dismissed the officer’s lawsuit, citing First Amendment rights. But the Court of Appeals ruled in April that the lawsuit accusing Mckesson of negligence could proceed and should not be dismissed on First Amendment grounds.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
