Four Harlem Park residents caught up in a Baltimore Police frenzy in the days after detective Sean Suiter was shot in the head have filed a federal lawsuit, saying police violated their constitutional rights in a failed attempt to catch a cop killer.
Suiter was found bleeding in a vacant lot in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood in November 2017 as he and his partner searched for a murder suspect. His death prompted an extraordinary police response – including cordoning off several blocks of the neighborhood for six days – that has been criticized by civil rights groups and a federal team overseeing court-ordered reforms in the department.
“What was created in Harlem Park was a police state, not a crime scene," said David Rocah, Senior Staff Attorney for the ACLU of Maryland, which is representing the residents in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court Monday.
Officers stationed around the crime scene’s perimeter stopped residents, asked them for identification, and ran their namesthrough law enforcement databases. Body worn camera footage from officers stationed in the neighborhood showed them stopping everyone entering the neighborhood. Residents had to show identification just to get home.
“I really felt like I was in jail. I didn’t feel like I should have to show my ID every time I come to my own neighborhood," Nicole Lee, one of the four plaintiffs said in a statement. "Family couldn’t come over. My son couldn’t come home from school — it was just too much going on.”
Police never made any arrests in his death, which was initially described as a homicide. In the two years since, an Independent Review Board and Maryland State Police review of the police department’s investigation led department leaders to believe his death was a suicide. Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced the investigation was closed, then backed away from the statement after prosecutors said they were still pursuing evidence against a possible suspect.
While those reviews focused on Suiter’s death investigation, the department’s response in Harlem Park was heavily criticized by the monitoring team that is overseeing the Baltimore Police consent decree.
“BPD’s response to the Suiter shooting demonstrates the considerable long-term challenge it faces to ensure that its officers abide by the Constitution and the Consent Decree in their interactions with community members,” the monitoring team wrote in a report in June 2018.
The monitor’s report said the department unnecessarily closed off a large area around the crime scene well past any time in which an armed and dangerous suspect would still pose a threat. It also concluded that officers conducted warrant checks without reasonable suspicion or probable cause, and frisked nine people unlawfully.
“That was the worst week ever," Juaqueta Bullock, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "It was wrong. It was harassment. It doesn’t make us bad because this is where we live at. We’re working women, taking care of our kids, looking out for each other. At the end of the day, it’s about people getting treated fairly. But I live in a neighborhood where police feel they can do whatever they want.”
Lauren Holmes, another plaintiff said the experience worsened her view of police.
“What happened to ‘Officer Friendly?’ What happened to serve and protect? You’re not protecting us. It felt like martial law," she said in a statement.
Rocah, who has repeatedly questioned the department’s response, has noted that the officers’ actions at Harlem Park came from the department’s highest levels of leadership.
The residents’ lawsuit seeks compensation from the city, but also “a prohibition against BPD ever establishing a similar neighborhood lockdown again,” as well as "a court order requiring the BPD to destroy all of the personal information illegally obtained from residents. "