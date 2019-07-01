Abandoned warehouse catches fire in West Baltimore; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse in West Baltimore on Monday night, sending out a large plume of smoke visible throughout the city.

Blair Adams, spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department, said firefighters were called for a report of a fire at a warehouse near North North Bentalou and Mosher streets at about 7:30.

Responders found a five-story abandoned warehouse heavily engulfed in flames, Adams said. The smoke billowed into the evening sky and could be seen from miles away as it hung over the city.

No one was reported injured, Adams said, adding that the department is “extremely fortunate” no firefighters were hurt while they contained the fire.

She said that more than 60 firefighters responded to the scene of the blaze.

As of 9 p.m., firefighters were still battling the blaze, but Adams said the department is “in a good position” and will stay on the scene through the night until the fire is out.

Emergency crews blocked off sections of North Bentalou, but Adams said there was no immediate threat to residents of the surrounding area. The warehouse is a considerable distance away from the nearest residential homes on the street.

Fire personnel respond to a three-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC